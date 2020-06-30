Comtech Secures Contract to Support Anti-Jam Modem Program

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL announced that its Tempe, AZ-based subsidiary — Comtech EF Data Corp. — which is part of its Commercial Solutions segment, received a delivery order during its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Comtech’s shares increased 8.2% in yesterday’s session, closing at $16.42.



Comtech’s subsidiary is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The order, valued at $1.8 million, is in support of a recently-awarded contract for engineering services from a U.S. Department of Defense contractor. It is to assist a critical Air Force and Army Anti-jam Modem program under the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center.



Through this new contract, the company will continue to provide engineering services for the Air Force and Army anti-jam modem program. Notably, Comtech EF Data’s solutions facilitate fixed and mobile networks in more than 160 countries.



Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Melville, NY-based company is likely to benefit from momentum, arising from exposure to end markets, characterized by evolving technology trends for communications.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Comtech closed an acquisition of NG-911, Inc., a pioneer of Next Generation 911 solutions for public safety agencies in the Midwest. The move has enabled Comtech to cost-effectively expand sales of its industry-leading Solacom Guardian call management solutions for public safety.



Comtech’s shares have added 23.5% compared with 24.3% growth of the industry in the past three months.







The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 49.5%, on average. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, Ooma, Inc. OOMA and Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



