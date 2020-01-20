Comtech Powers Indian Motorcycle's Connected Ride Experience

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently collaborated with Indian Motorcycle to develop a built-in motorcycle-specific navigation platform for a connected ride experience. With specialized routing and intuitive search capabilities, the iconic motorcycle manufacturing firm has an edge over its rivals for an unrivalled biking solution.



The customizable navigation platform in Indian Motorcycle’s Ride Command System boasts best-in-class features that are hitherto not provided by any other legacy mapping and navigation providers. These include turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic and weather overlays with doppler weather radar to avoid traffic congestions and poor weather conditions. In addition, it offers real-time access to special routing options for locating the shortest, fastest and most scenic routes, enabling riders to add up to 100 stops or special points-of-interest for a seamless ride.



The seven-inch infotainment system with glove-touch technology can withstand vibration of the motorcycles and offers maps both onboard and offboard, providing riders easy navigation facilities even when network connectivity is disrupted in harsh geographical terrains. Comtech’s Location Studio platform provides secure navigation and mapping facilities, while its intuitive search engine supports geographical data from multiple countries and 11 different languages.



Comtech has created a niche market for highly secure wireless solutions to defend global security and improve public safety. The company continues providing market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications to ensure a steady revenue stream. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals, and provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications, and telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also depend on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



With an innovative product portfolio and steady contract flow, the stock has gained 41.4% in the past year while the industry has rallied 28%.





Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY, Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV and Telefonica SA TEF, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Deutsche Telekom has long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.3%.



Telefonica Brasil has long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.6%.



Telefonica SA has long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.2%.



