Comtech Names Ken Peterman President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) announced its Board has appointed Chairman Ken Peterman President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Michael Porcelain effective immediately. Porcelain has also resigned from Board.

Peterman joined the Board in May 2022 after the company initiated a national search process in January 2022. Most recently, Peterman served as President of the Government Systems Segment of Viasat.

"Based on the Board's extensive interactions with Ken since the beginning of 2022, we are confident Ken is the right leader to accelerate Comtech's ongoing transformation," said Lead Independent Director Lawrence Waldman.

Also, the company reiterated its financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

