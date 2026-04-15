Comtech (CMTL) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comtech due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Comtech Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss Despite Lower Revenues



Key Highlights



• Revenue: $106.8M in the fiscal second quarter, down 15.6% YoY from $126.6M.

• GAAP EPS: Net loss was 68 cents per share vs a net loss of 76 loss a year ago.

• Non-GAAP EPS: Net loss was 18 cents per share vs a net loss of 35 cents a year ago.

• Gross margin: 33.9% vs 26.7% (up 720 bps YoY).

• Adjusted EBITDA: $9.1M vs $2.9M.

• Segment revenue: S&S $50.6M (-31.3% YoY); Allerium $56.2M (+6.2% YoY).

• Bookings/backlog: Net bookings $175.4M (+120.9% YoY), consolidated book-to-bill 1.64x; funded backlog $731.6M and revenue visibility approximately $1.1B.

• Cash flow: Operating cash flow $4.9M vs $(0.2) M; fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash inflows.

• Operating loss: $(1.2) M vs $(10.3) M.



Drivers and Bridge



Total revenues for the reported quarter declined to $106.8 million from $126.6 million in the year-earlier quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114 million. Net sales fell as the company exited low-margin, working-capital-intensive S&S work and faced timing delays from the U.S. government shutdown. Despite lower revenue, gross margin expanded due to better product mix and operational initiatives, lifting adjusted EBITDA to $9.1M. GAAP net loss for the quarter was 68 cents per share compared with a net loss of 76 loss a year ago. Non-GAAP net loss was 18 cents per share compared with a net loss of 35 cents a year ago. The non-GAAP loss was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents.



Segment Performance



• Satellite & Space (S&S): Sales declined to $50.6M as legacy VSAT/GFSR/troposcatter work was phased out and some orders delayed; S&S delivered $2.5M operating income vs $1.2M a year ago, aided by cost reductions and mix improvement. Book-to-bill for S&S was 0.68x. Management reiterated production ramps for next-gen modems in the second half of fiscal 2026 and EDIM later in the year.

• Allerium: Sales rose to $56.2M with operating income increasing to $5.5M from $3.4M. Book-to-bill was 2.51x, driven by a multi-year Tier-1 telecom extension (over $107.0M incremental funding booked in the second quarter) and continued cloud migration and recurring revenue focus; the Mira platform is slated to launch in the imminent future.



Orders, Backlog, and Visibility



Consolidated bookings totaled $175.4M, lifting book-to-bill to 1.64x and reflecting Allerium wins and select satellite demand. Funded backlog was $731.6M at January 31, 2026, down modestly YoY but up sequentially from July 31, 2025; revenue visibility stayed near $1.1B supported by funded backlog and unfunded contract value.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Liquidity was $49.9M at quarter-end, including $32.8M cash and $19.6M undrawn revolver capacity. Total borrowings under credit facilities remained elevated. The company generated $4.9M of operating cash flow in the quarter and has suspended covenant testing through the four quarters ending January 31, 2027, providing runway to execute transitions and modem ramps.



Management Commentary and Outlook



Management attributed some S&S softness to the temporary U.S. government shutdown but emphasized the pivot to higher-margin S&S offerings and NG911 cloud platforms. The Chandler consolidation is expected to be substantially complete in fiscal 2026 with roughly $3.0M in recurring annualized savings. No quantitative guidance was issued, although overall expectations were reiterated for the second half of the fiscal with modem production ramps and late-year EDIM starts, which should improve margins and cash conversion if executed. Street models show quarterly losses through at least January 2027 and revenue roughly in the low-$110M range per quarter, making successful second-half ramps the primary catalyst to re-rate estimates higher.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Comtech has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Comtech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.