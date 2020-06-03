Comtech Augments Tactical Communications With COMET Launch

Strengthening its long-standing partnership with U.S. military forces, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that its subsidiary — Comtech Systems — has launched a one-of-a-kind troposcatter terminal for defense and commercial customers. Dubbed COMET, this over-the-horizon (OTH) microwave troposcatter terminal provides high capacity and low-latency data links for reliable mission-critical communications. This development took place during Comtech’s third-quarter fiscal 2020.



With a history of providing advanced communications for more than 50 years, Comtech Systems is reckoned as the global leader in modern troposcatter technology. Markedly, the subsidiary is a part of the Government Solutions segment. Equipped with a proven expertise in testing of various satellite communications antennas and fiber optics, the segment designs and deploys customized multi-technology solutions for complex networks. Known to be a leading provider of turnkey systems for civil infrastructure applications, Comtech Systems’ wide range of troposcatter products have become increasingly popular for both the U.S. and foreign military forces owing to high data rate transmission and reduced operating expenditure.



COMET, which is considered to be the world’s smallest OTH tactical troposcatter system, is a light modular and portable troposcatter system. This full-featured troposcatter has been intricately designed to support tactical communications infrastructure within a medium range of 60 km. It operates in the 4.4 - 5 GHz band and consumes less power with negligible equipment footprint. Interestingly, CS67PLUS troposcatter radio is believed to be the crux of COMET’s adaptive architecture and supports disaster recovery and emergency restoral communications anywhere in the world. Notably, the Comtech subsidiary has received its first order of COMET from ADS, Inc., a supplier of tactical gear and military equipment. Financial details pertaining to the order has not yet been revealed. Nevertheless, the deal underscores U.S. Army’s trust in the company to support warfighters.



Notably, Comtech has created a niche market for secure wireless solution to strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. Further, it aims to provide global field support services for military satellite communication terminals worldwide. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of Comtech have declined 18% against industry’s growth of 3.1% in the past year.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN, Ooma, Inc. OOMA and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. While ADTRAN and Ooma sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), InterDigital carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADTRAN’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ooma’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



InterDigital’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 99.5%, on average.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.