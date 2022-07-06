COMT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (Symbol: COMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.89, changing hands as low as $37.56 per share. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COMT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.855 per share, with $46.2799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.74.

