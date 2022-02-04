COMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (Symbol: COMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.21, changing hands as high as $34.35 per share. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COMT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.44 per share, with $38.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.21.

