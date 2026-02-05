Comstock Resources to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, 2026, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy player reported earnings of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.

CRK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 220.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Comstock Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

CRK’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, implying a decline of 31.3% from the year-ago reported number. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $467.9 million, suggesting a 27.7% rise from the year-ago actuals.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for CRK

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CRK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

The natural gas producer has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CRK’s Factors to Note

To have an idea of how natural gas prices behaved in the December quarter last, let's analyze the commodity prices from the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Henry Hub natural gas spot prices for October, November and December of 2025 were $3.19 per million Btu, $3.79 per million Btu and $4.26 per million Btu, respectively. Commodity prices were $2.20 per barrel, $2.12 per barrel and $3.01 per barrel, respectively, in October, November and December of 2024, per EIA. Improved commodity pricing environment in the December quarter of this year is likely to have aided earnings.

Energy Giants That Have Reported Q4 Earnings: XOM, CVX

Two energy giants that have already reported fourth-quarter 2025 results are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Chevron CVX. ExxonMobil reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.71 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. Chevron also reported an earnings beat. CVX’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.52 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

A Stock to Consider

Here is one stock you may want to consider, as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Antero Midstream is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting a 4.35% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.