Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
Comstock Mining LODE recently announced selected financial results for the second quarter of 2022. LODE reported a loss per share of 20 cents in the quarter, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. LODE had reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily affected by increases in research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.
Revenues of $0.05 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million. The figure also compared unfavorably with the year-ago revenues of $0.06 million.
Operating expenses came in at $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The figure includes selling, general and administrative expenses of $2.5 million, and research and development expenses of $2.6 million, and depreciation of $0.8 million.
Comstock Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Comstock Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comstock Inc. Quote
As of Jun 30, 2022, Comstock Mining had $4.34 million worth cash and equivalents. As of the end of second-quarter 2022 end, total assets were around $118 million compared with $115 million as of Mar 31, 2022. LODE initiated non-strategic asset monetization efforts expected to generate $20 million from asset sales over the next two quarters.
Comstock Mining recently filed for a new patent covering breakthrough pathways to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel gasoline and marine fuel from woody biomass. t is expected to have better yield, efficiency and cost than other known methods.. This move will significantly expand LODE’s leading cellulosic technology portfolio.
LODE also recently commissioned its proprietary lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) pilot crushing, separation and conditioning system. Comstock Mining expects production of high-purity black mass to start in its battery metal recycling facility by the second quarter of 2023. Production of battery-grade lithium carbonate is expected to commence in its battery metal recycling plant by the third quarter of next year.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Comstock Mining have plunged 79.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Comstock Mining currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Cabot Corporation CBT, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH and Albemarle Corporation ALB.
Cabot, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings in the current fiscal year has been revised 0.8% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 35% over a year.
Ashland, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 50.9% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASH’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10.5% upward in the past 60 days.
ASH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once. Ashland has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 1.82%, on average. Its shares have been up around 22.1% in a year.
Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 247% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings has been revised 7.8% upward in the past 60 days.
Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 20%. ALB has gained roughly 18% in a year and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Ashland Inc. (ASH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Comstock Inc. (LODE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.