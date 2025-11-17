Comstock (LODE) Price Target Increased by 34.38% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Comstock (NYSEAM:LODE) has been revised to $5.48 / share. This is an increase of 34.38% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.60% from the latest reported closing price of $2.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 64.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LODE is 0.05%, an increase of 318.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 297.21% to 14,235K shares. The put/call ratio of LODE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,833K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,200K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company.

VGI Partners holds 1,156K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 967K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 93.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 998.01% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 957K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company.

