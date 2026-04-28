Comstock (LODE) Price Target Decreased by 25.58% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Comstock (NYSEAM:LODE) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is a decrease of 25.58% from the prior estimate of $5.48 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.39% from the latest reported closing price of $3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LODE is 0.08%, an increase of 41.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 15,694K shares. The put/call ratio of LODE is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,815K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 1,156K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares , representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 804K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing a decrease of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Flax Pond Capital holds 694K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 692K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing an increase of 69.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 249.49% over the last quarter.

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