Comstock Inc. Subsidiary Comstock Metals Receives Approval for Expanded Solar Panel Storage Facility in Nevada

Comstock Metals received approval for expanded solar panel storage, enhancing recycling capabilities for the growing solar industry in Nevada.

Comstock Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals, has received unanimous approval from the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners for a conditional use permit to expand its material storage for solar panels near its upcoming industrial-scale recycling facility in Silver Springs, Nevada. This expansion will help accommodate major utility and solar industry clients in need of end-of-life solutions for solar panels, allowing Comstock Metals to efficiently manage and process large quantities of these materials. Comstock Metals aims to set a new standard in solar panel recycling with a zero-landfill approach, significantly reducing electronic waste and recovering valuable materials. The facility is expected to achieve an annual processing capacity of 100,000 tons of waste solar panels, with operations anticipated to commence in early 2026. Comstock is recognized as the first certified solar panel recycling company in North America to adhere to the R2v3/RIOS Responsible Recycling Standard, showcasing its commitment to sustainable practices.

Potential Positives

Comstock Metals received unanimous approval for a conditional use permit to expand material storage capacity for solar panels, supporting the growth of its first industrial-scale solar panel recycling facility.

The company is positioned to become a leader in the solar panel recycling sector by implementing a 100% closed-loop, zero-landfill solution, which enhances its sustainability credentials.

Certification by SERI to the R2v3/RIOS Responsible Recycling Standard highlights Comstock Metals' commitment to environmentally responsible practices, distinguishing it in the market.

Major utilities have begun signing master service agreements, indicating strong market demand for the company's recycling services and enhancing its business prospects.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes the company's rapid growth and market demand, it also hints at dependency on external factors such as regulatory approvals and industry demand, which could pose risks to their operational timelines and sustainability.



The mention of "challenges to, or potential inability to, achieve the benefits of business opportunities" reflects possible uncertainties that could hinder the expected profitability and success of their recycling initiatives.



The press release includes an extensive list of forward-looking statements and associated risks, indicating that the company's future performance is subject to multiple, significant uncertainties, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What recent approval did Comstock Metals receive?

Comstock Metals received unanimous approval for a conditional use permit for expanded solar panel storage in Lyon County, Nevada.

What is the purpose of the new storage capacity?

The storage capacity is intended to manage end-of-life solar panels and support logistics for the company's recycling facility.

How does Comstock contribute to solar panel recycling?

Comstock achieves a zero-landfill solution by recycling 100% of solar panel materials using advanced thermal methods.

What is the projected capacity of Comstock’s recycling facility?

The facility aims to process 100,000 tons of waste solar panels per year, enhancing recycling capabilities.

What certifications has Comstock Metals achieved?

Comstock Metals is the first in North America to be certified by SERI for its responsible and zero-waste recycling standard.

Full Release



VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals, received unanimous approval for a conditional use permit (“CUP”) from the Lyon County, Nevada, Board of County Commissioners, for expanded material storage of solar panels on leased property in the immediate vicinity of the company's first planned industrial-scale facility in Silver Springs, Nevada. This permit enables expanded storage for major utility and solar industry customers struggling with end-of-life solutions and provides sufficient buffer for the logistics associated with the first industry-scale solar panel recycling facility in the region.





Comstock Metals is dedicated to advancing leading technologies and sustainable practices in the solar recycling industry. The new storage capacity enables the company to efficiently manage and process large quantities of end-of-life solar panels and delivers a 100% closed-loop, zero-landfill solution that sets a new standard for solar panel recycling.





Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock Inc., stated, "Once we demonstrated our ability to recycle and reuse 100% of the recycled materials, and received accredited third-party auditor certification of this unique capability, major utilities began signing master service agreements for our services. The market demand has been robust, and we needed to rapidly expand storage to accommodate our customers and our commitment to keeping these materials out of landfills. We are thankful to Lyon County’s expedience in enabling this local and regional Nevada-based solution.”





The Silver Springs facility is strategically located to serve the rapidly expanding solar industry in the western United States. With the capacity to store and process large volumes of solar panels, Comstock Metals is poised to lead the solar panel recycling sector, contributing to the reduction of landfilled electronic waste and recovery of valuable materials.





Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals added, "Our first industry scale facility, targeting 100,000 tons per year of waste solar panel processing capacity is in the latter stages of permitting and still expected during the fourth quarter of this year, so we can commence commissioning in the first quarter of 2026. We will begin ordering equipment this summer. With the acceleration of large-scale customers’ acquisitions for high-volume, longer-term commitments, we needed expanded storage capability for our first planned industry-scale site. This permit strongly achieves that objective.”





Comstock Metals is also the first solar panel recycling company in North America to be certified by SERI to the R2v3/RIOS Responsible Recycling Standard, and specifically to Appendix G that authenticates a zero-waste recycling process that safely repurposes each recycled material into new commercial applications. Comstock Metals has demonstrated panel processing with proprietary thermal methods, producing 100% commodity-ready products. All parts of the panel, including glass, aluminum, and fines, are fully recycled. Comstock’s facility has now operated for well over one year.







About Comstock Metals







Comstock Metals is a leading, Nevada-based, zero-landfill recycling solution that specializes in the environmentally responsible recycling of solar panels and related renewable energy infrastructure and equipment. Comstock’s unique thermal delaminating processes, ongoing material innovations, and sustainable practices differentiates its recycling leadership and strengthens the supply chain of domestically manufactured electrification products.



www.comstockmetals.com









About Comstock Inc.







Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies that are deployable across entire industries to contribute to energy abundance by efficiently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources, such as waste and other forms of woody biomass into renewable fuels, and end-of-life electronics into recovered electrification metals. To learn more, please visit



www.comstock.inc



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of doing so. Forward-looking statements include statements about matters such as: future market conditions; future explorations or acquisitions; divestitures, spin-offs or similar distribution transactions, future changes in our research, development and exploration activities; future financial, natural, and social gains; future prices and sales of, and demand for, our products and services; land entitlements and uses; permits; production capacity and operations; operating and overhead costs; future capital expenditures and their impact on us; operational and management changes (including changes in the Board of Directors); changes in business strategies, planning and tactics; future employment and contributions of personnel, including consultants; future land and asset sales; investments, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs or similar distribution transactions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, operational, tax, financial and restructuring initiatives, including the nature, timing and accounting for restructuring charges, derivative assets and liabilities and the impact thereof; contingencies; litigation, administrative or arbitration proceedings; environmental compliance and changes in the regulatory environment; offerings, limitations on sales or offering of equity or debt securities, including asset sales and associated costs; business opportunities, growth rates, future working capital, needs, revenues, variable costs, throughput rates, operating expenses, debt levels, cash flows, margins, taxes and earnings. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical and current trends, current conditions, possible future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, representations or warranties and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control and could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Some of those risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth in our filings with the SEC and the following: adverse effects of climate changes or natural disasters; adverse effects of global or regional pandemic disease spread or other crises; global economic and capital market uncertainties; the speculative nature of gold or mineral exploration, and lithium, nickel and cobalt recycling, including risks of diminishing quantities or grades of qualified resources; operational or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, metal recycling, processing or mining activities; costs, hazards and uncertainties associated with precious and other metal based activities, including environmentally friendly and economically enhancing clean mining and processing technologies, precious metal exploration, resource development, economic feasibility assessment and cash generating mineral production; costs, hazards and uncertainties associated with metal recycling, processing or mining activities; contests over our title to properties; potential dilution to our stockholders from our stock issuances, recapitalization and balance sheet restructuring activities; potential inability to comply with applicable government regulations or law; adoption of or changes in legislation or regulations adversely affecting our businesses; permitting constraints or delays; challenges to, or potential inability to, achieve the benefits of business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us, including those involving battery technology and efficacy, quantum computing and generative artificial intelligence supported advanced materials development, development of cellulosic technology in bio-fuels and related material production; commercialization of cellulosic technology in bio-fuels and generative artificial intelligence development services; ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, spin-offs or similar distribution transactions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, asset sales, and investments that we may be party to in the future; changes in the United States or other monetary or fiscal policies or regulations; interruptions in our production capabilities due to capital constraints; equipment failures; fluctuation of prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as silver, zinc, lithium, nickel, cobalt, cyanide, water, diesel, gasoline and alternative fuels and electricity); changes in generally accepted accounting principles; adverse effects of war, mass shooting, terrorism and geopolitical events; potential inability to implement our business strategies; potential inability to grow revenues; potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; interruptions in delivery of critical supplies, equipment and raw materials due to credit or other limitations imposed by vendors; assertion of claims, lawsuits and proceedings against us; potential inability to satisfy debt and lease obligations; potential inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; potential inability or failure to timely file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission; potential inability to list our securities on any securities exchange or market or maintain the listing of our securities; and work stoppages or other labor difficulties. Occurrence of such events or circumstances could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, or the market price of our securities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as may be required by securities or other law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company, the fund, or any other issuer.



