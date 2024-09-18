Comstock Awarded With New Contracts for Solar Panel Recycling

Comstock Inc. LODE and its subsidiary, Comstock Metals Corporation, have announced that they have secured a new commercial customer, thus generating more than $0.15 million in revenues from decommissioning and disposing of end-of-life solar panels. This achievement demonstrates the company's expertise in efficient recycling.



This new project marks Comstock Metals' third and largest decommissioning contract in recent weeks, with revenues split between decommissioning work and advanced recycling services fees.

Comstock’s Closed-Loop Recycling Solution

Comstock Metals' revolutionary technology recovers aluminum, copper, silver, glass and other minerals in a completely closed-loop, zero-landfill system. This circular technique allows items to be recycled and reused multiple times, decreasing electronic waste and encouraging sustainability.



The company's commercial plant in Silver Springs, Nevada, has recently expanded its services to include the removal, transportation and processing of used solar panels.

LODE’s Focus on Growth

Comstock Metals has received resources from well-known customers while arranging decommissioning and shipment to its facilities. These collaborations illustrate the company's experience and resources for meeting industry expectations. The company secures contracts with local, regional and national customers for decommissioning, transportation and processing of end-of-life solar panels.



Comstock's expanding market presence fosters stronger relationships, longer-term opportunities and broader services that prevent waste and protect ecosystems. The company is well-positioned to lead the solar panel recycling sector, driving a more sustainable future.

Comstock’s Q2 Performance Dips Y/Y

In the second quarter of 2024, LODE incurred a loss of 6 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. This compares to a loss of 5 cents per share reported a year ago. The company posted revenues of $0.44 million for the quarter ended in June 2024.

LODE’s Share Price Lags Industry's Growth

Comstock shares have fallen 34.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 42.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comstock’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

LODE currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, IAMGOLD Corporation IAG and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 17% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.9%. CRS shares have gained 106.1% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 44% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 200%. IAG shares have gained 135.7% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 22% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 430%. EGO shares have gained 84.7% in a year.

