ComScore, Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - comScore, Inc. (SCOR) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$1.39 million

The company's earnings totaled -$1.39 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$32.69 million, or -$6.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $94.94 million from $95.10 million last year.

comScore, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.39 Mln. vs. -$32.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.27 vs. -$6.69 last year. -Revenue: $94.94 Mln vs. $95.10 Mln last year.

