Comscore, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Q1 Financial Results Scheduled for May 6, 2025

Comscore will hold a conference call on May 6, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Comscore, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and by telephone registration, where participants will receive a unique dial-in number and PIN. A replay of the call will be available afterward on Comscore's website. Comscore is recognized as a leader in measuring media audiences and advertising across various platforms, providing insights to help media buyers and sellers make informed business decisions.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, May 6



th



at 5:00 p.m. ET.





Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4q9z9opx



or participate via telephone by registering in advance at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI01a6a0c2d4724206a787d36a1a1ee957



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.





Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at



https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations



.







About Comscore







Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.







Investors







John Tinker





Comscore, Inc.





212-203-2129









jtinker@comscore.com











Media







Marie Scoutas





Comscore, Inc.





917-213-2032









mscoutas@comscore.com







