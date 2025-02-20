Comscore Expands YouTube Audience Measurement Capabilities to International Markets

Comscore expands YouTube audience measurement for Connected TV in Canada, France, Spain, and Malaysia, enhancing insights for advertisers.

Quiver AI Summary

Comscore announced an expansion of its YouTube audience measurement capabilities internationally, specifically for YouTube's Connected TV (CTV) platform. This new functionality will provide metrics on reach and volumetrics, including video views and duration, in Canada, France, Spain, and Malaysia, enhancing its existing coverage on desktop and mobile. The added capabilities aim to assist content owners, creators, advertisers, and agencies in maximizing the value of their YouTube offerings across all platforms, including insights into co-viewing behaviors. Comscore's Senior Vice President of Product Management, Jen Carton, emphasized that this move reinforces Comscore's leadership in streaming measurement. Further rollouts to additional markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and the UK, are also planned.

Potential Positives

Comscore's expansion of YouTube audience measurement capabilities into key international markets (Canada, France, Spain, and Malaysia) enhances its global presence and service offerings.

The introduction of person-level CTV viewership metrics allows for more granular insights for content owners, creators, and advertisers, potentially increasing the value of advertising on the platform.

This release emphasizes Comscore's position as a leader in streaming measurement, further establishing its authority in audience measurement across multiple platforms.

The planned rollout of YouTube measurement capabilities to additional international markets signals Comscore's commitment to expanding its services and capturing a larger share of the global media measurement market.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on YouTube measurement expansions may expose Comscore to risks if their services do not meet evolving market demands or if competitors offer superior solutions.

The announcement might highlight a lack of prior measurement capabilities in key international markets, suggesting previous shortcomings in their service offerings.

There is no mention of financial projections or expected revenue from this expansion, which may raise concerns about the financial viability of the initiative.

FAQ

What is Comscore's recent expansion regarding YouTube measurement?

Comscore expanded its YouTube audience measurement capabilities to include Connected TV metrics in Canada, France, Spain, and Malaysia.

How will Comscore's measurement benefit advertisers?

The measurement will empower advertisers to unlock the true value of their YouTube content across multiple platforms including CTV, desktop, and mobile.

Which other countries will receive YouTube measurement capabilities?

Future rollouts include Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and the UK.

What metrics will Comscore provide for YouTube CTV?

Comscore will provide viewership metrics including reach, video views, duration, and audience behavior insights.

Who is the spokesperson for this announcement from Comscore?

Jen Carton, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Comscore, commented on the expansion and its significance for streaming measurement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SCOR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced an international expansion of its YouTube audience measurement capabilities. For the first time, YouTube Connected TV (CTV) platform reach and volumetrics—covering video views and duration—will be included in Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform in Canada, France, Spain, and Malaysia.





By delivering person-level CTV viewership metrics for YouTube in these key international markets, Comscore will empower content owners, creators, advertisers, and agencies to unlock the full value of their YouTube content, across CTV, desktop and mobile inclusive of co-viewing.





The expansion complements Comscore’s existing coverage for YouTube on desktop and mobile platforms. The release also extends Traffic Sharing capabilities for YouTube CTV viewership measurement, where available, providing deeper insights into audience behavior.





“By expanding our person-level viewership data for CTV to multiple markets outside of the US, Comscore continues to write the streaming measurement playbook,” said Jen Carton, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comscore. “Now advertisers and agencies can unlock the true value of their audience on YouTube across CTV, desktop, and mobile.”





Other markets outside the U.S. slated to see the total YouTube measurement rollout include Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and the UK.







About Comscore







Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a robust data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.







Media Contact







Marie Scoutas





Comscore, Inc.





press@comscore.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.