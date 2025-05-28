Comscore Expands Partnership with Yahoo DSP to Include AI-Powered ID-Free Audiences

Comscore expands partnership with Yahoo DSP, introducing AI-powered, ID-free audiences for privacy-centric advertising solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Comscore, Inc. has announced an expansion of its partnership with Yahoo DSP, integrating its AI-powered ID-free audiences into Yahoo's targeting solutions. This collaboration responds to the diminishing availability of third-party signals and the impending privacy regulations, offering a privacy-focused way for advertisers to reach consumers without traditional identifiers. The integration allows Yahoo DSP clients to utilize Comscore’s ID-free audiences, driven by first-party data and AI technology, across desktop, mobile, and CTV platforms. Advertisers have reported improved efficiency in campaign outcomes, including lower CPMs and higher CTRs. Comscore aims to redefine consumer insights collection while prioritizing privacy, while Yahoo DSP continues to enhance its offerings to deliver effective advertising solutions. The integration is now available to all Yahoo DSP clients.

Potential Positives

Expansion of partnership with Yahoo DSP enhances Comscore's service offerings by integrating AI-powered ID-free audiences, promoting privacy-centric advertising solutions.

The partnership targets industries that are highly regulated, such as health and finance, demonstrating Comscore's adaptability to market needs and regulatory changes.

Advertisers using the new integration can potentially see enhanced campaign performance metrics, including lower CPMs and higher CTRs, supporting the effectiveness of Comscore's audience tools.

The immediate availability of this integration to all Yahoo DSP clients ensures that Comscore's solutions are widely accessible, potentially increasing the company's market presence.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on AI-powered, ID-free audiences might raise concerns about the effectiveness and reliability of the targeting solutions, as advertisers may question the performance compared to traditional methods.

The announcement highlights the growing issue of disappearing third-party signals, indicating potential challenges ahead for the company's overall measurement and analysis capabilities in the market.

There is a lack of detail regarding the specific benefits and success metrics of this integration, which could lead to skepticism among potential clients about the actual performance of the new offerings.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Comscore and Yahoo DSP?

Comscore and Yahoo DSP have expanded their partnership to include Comscore's AI-powered ID-free audiences for targeted advertising solutions.

How do ID-free audiences benefit advertisers?

ID-free audiences offer a privacy-centric advertising approach, enabling better targeting without traditional identifiers, resulting in lower CPMs and higher CTRs.

Which industries benefit from this partnership?

This integration is particularly beneficial for highly regulated industries such as health, pharma, and financial services looking for privacy-aware solutions.

What tools are available to Yahoo DSP clients through this integration?

Yahoo DSP clients can now utilize Comscore's ID-free audiences directly within the platform for efficient, privacy-forward targeting across multiple devices.

When is the integration of Comscore’s ID-free audiences available?

The integration is live and available to all Yahoo DSP clients as of the announcement date, May 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Yahoo DSP, adding Comscore’s AI powered ID-free audiences to Yahoo’s existing suite of targeting solutions.





As third-party signals continue to disappear and the media industry braces for the next wave of privacy regulation, these AI-powered audiences offer a privacy-centric approach for reaching consumers without relying on traditional identifiers, building on the trusted contextual segments and brand safety audiences already available in the buy-side platform. This is particularly impactful for highly regulated industries, such as health, pharma, and financial services.





Through this integration, Yahoo DSP clients can now activate Comscore’s ID-free audiences directly within the Yahoo DSP, giving advertisers a scalable, privacy-by-design solution that can be leveraged across desktop, mobile, and CTV.





ID-free audiences, powered by Comscore’s trusted first-party data, contextual technology, and proprietary AI, help advertisers deliver the outcomes they need more efficiently, with many clients seeing lower CPMs, higher CTRs, and lower CPAs. This builds on the ID-free targeting strategies already available in Yahoo DSP, now providing an even more powerful suite of privacy-forward tools.





“At Comscore, we’re committed to helping brands understand consumers and we’re rewriting the industry playbook for how consumer insights are collected and applied, without compromising on privacy,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This expanded partnership with Yahoo DSP empowers advertisers to activate AI-powered, ID-free audiences, reaching the right consumers without sacrificing performance or budget efficiency.”





“Yahoo has long been committed to simplifying how advertisers reach their target audiences at scale in a privacy-forward way through our premium DSP. Our expanded partnership with Comscore is another important step in achieving these goals,” said Giovanni Gardelli, VP Ads Data Products, Yahoo DSP. “By offering Comscore ID-free audiences directly in our platform, we’re enabling our clients to deliver better outcomes while balancing the need for user privacy.”





The integration is now live and available to all Yahoo DSP clients.







About Comscore







Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a robust data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.







Media







Marie Scoutas





Comscore, Inc.







press@comscore.com









