Comscore Announces Multi-Year Partnership with HyphaMetrics to Enhance Cross-Platform Audience Measurement

Comscore partners with HyphaMetrics to enhance cross-platform audience measurement and reporting capabilities for streaming content.

Comscore, a leading company in measuring consumer behavior, has formed a multi-year partnership with HyphaMetrics, a Data-as-a-Service firm aimed at enhancing media insights. This collaboration will improve Comscore’s cross-platform measurement capabilities by introducing detailed reporting on connected TV (CTV) programs and refining audience understanding through HyphaMetrics’ ‘Unified Individual Media Metric.’ This metric will provide a comprehensive view of audience behavior across all monitored screens in a household, including insights on co-viewing and viewer statistics. The partnership is designed to offer improved audience measurement for both linear and CTV platforms, preparing for greater demand for transparency and accuracy in audience insights ahead of the 2026/2027 upfront season. Both companies aim to assist publishers in valuing content and advertisers in evaluating ad exposures more accurately, promoting better decision-making in the media industry.

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced a multi-year partnership with HyphaMetrics, a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) company transforming the media industry’s understanding of what the world is watching. Once live, this data partnership and technology integration will expand Comscore’s cross-platform measurement capabilities, introducing new CTV program-level reporting and delivering greater granularity to meet the growing demands of the programmatic streaming landscape.





The partnership intends to enhance Comscore’s proprietary industry personification methodology by leveraging HyphaMetrics’ proprietary ‘Unified Individual Media Metric’, a unified view of audience behavior across every monitored screen and streaming platform within a household. This includes deterministic Viewers-per-Viewing-Household data and person-level co-viewing insights across devices. Comscore’s personification approach transforms household-level viewing data into a more precise understanding of the individuals behind the screens, bringing new precision to both linear and CTV audience measurement.





Together, Comscore and HyphaMetrics aim to unlock deeper insights into streaming behaviors, enabling program-level measurement across SVOD, AVOD and FAST channels. The partnership is also expected to expand Comscore’s cross-platform solutions, adding new intelligence and advanced reporting for its cross-platform content reporting (CCM), delivering new intelligence and advanced reporting. As the industry continues to demand greater transparency and accuracy in audience measurement, this partnership lays the groundwork for Comscore to deliver enhanced insights in time for the 2026/2027 upfront season.





“We’ve been impressed with the sophistication of HyphaMetrics’s data, which is designed to accurately measure the totality of audiences across platforms as well as to gauge campaign performance,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. “We believe the data partnership we have forged will be an added advantage for Comscore clients looking for the most accurate and holistic viewing measurement and campaign optimization insights in the market.”





“HyphaMetrics and Comscore are both deeply committed to helping publishers accurately value their content and to giving advertisers the clearest view possible of their ad exposures, making this data partnership a natural fit,” said Joanna Drews, CEO, HyphaMetrics. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Comscore on behalf of buyers and sellers looking for the most accurate measurement of their assets.”





HyphaMetrics’ measurement platform is powered by Hypha’s patented Unified Neuromedia Identification Engine (UNIe™) that is able to capture who is consuming content, as well as where, when and how they are viewing it on multiple platforms including video, brands, gaming, and social activities in real time.







About Comscore







Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.







About HyphaMetrics







Hypha is bridging the gap between TV and digital with unified reporting. As the only producer of a “Unified Individual Media Metric,” Hypha’s proprietary technology captures all forms of media consumption—from streaming and linear TV to gaming and digital content-–to provide a unified view of audience behavior across every screen and streaming platform in a household. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze and optimize advertising and video content for media executives overseeing content, ads, brand sponsorships, and product placements, we cost-efficiently support interoperability across the entire media ecosystem serving measurement companies, brands, agencies, and media publishers.





Media Contact:





Marie Scoutas





Comscore







press@comscore.com





