Comscore Achieves Full JIC Certification for National TV Measurement, Including Personified Demographics

Comscore's national TV measurement solution gains full JIC certification, enhancing its audience measurement capabilities and transactable standards.

Comscore, Inc. announced that the U.S. Joint Industry Committee has expanded its certification for Comscore’s national TV measurement solution to include Personified Demographics, enhancing its existing JIC certifications for advanced audience and total household metrics. This achievement positions Comscore as the sole provider with certifications across all evaluated measurement categories and accreditation from the Media Rating Council for reported audience estimates. The JIC's rigorous audit process confirmed Comscore's capability to serve as a standard in audience measurement, underlining its commitment to high-quality media measurement. CEO Jon Carpenter emphasized that this certification reflects Comscore's unique blend of big data and methodological rigor, reinforcing its leadership in delivering trusted and scalable measurement solutions. The Joint Industry Committee supports the media buying ecosystem by promoting reliable measurement providers through an industry-led framework.

Potential Positives

Comscore has received expanded certification from the U.S. Joint Industry Committee for its national TV measurement solution, reinforcing its credibility and reliability in the media measurement sector.

The company's unique big data methodology for Personified Demographics indicates an innovative approach that enhances audience measurement capabilities.

Comscore is now recognized as the only provider with full JIC certification across all evaluated measurement categories, establishing its leadership position in the industry.

The successful mid-term audit of all certified measurement companies further affirms Comscore's commitment to quality and accuracy in its measurement solutions.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the significance of Comscore’s JIC certification?

Comscore’s JIC certification signifies its readiness for transaction across all national currency use cases and establishes its credibility in audience measurement.

What does Personified Demographics in Comscore's measurement solution include?

Personified Demographics includes detailed audience insights delivered through Comscore’s unique big data methodology for enhanced national TV measurement.

How does Comscore maintain leadership in audience measurement?

Comscore maintains leadership by combining big data with methodological rigor, recognized by both the Media Rating Council and the Joint Industry Committee.

Who evaluated Comscore’s measurement capabilities for JIC certification?

The Measurement Subcommittee of the Joint Industry Committee conducted a rigorous evaluation process to confirm Comscore’s measurement capabilities for certification.

Why is JIC certification important for advertisers and media owners?

JIC certification helps advertisers and media owners identify reliable measurement providers, supporting a transparent and standardized measurement ecosystem in the industry.

$SCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SCOR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) has expanded Comscore’s certification for its national TV measurement solution to include Personified Demographics, delivered through Comscore’s unique big data methodology.





This milestone is in addition to Comscore’s existing JIC certifications for advanced audience and total household metrics, meaning Comscore has now been deemed ready for transaction across all JIC classifications for national currency use cases. The Joint Industry Council also announced that Comscore passed the mid-term audit of all certified measurement companies.





The announcement reflects a rigorous evaluation process by its Measurement Subcommittee that confirms Comscore’s capability to serve as a transactable standard across the categories of audience measurement that matter to clients. It also establishes Comscore as the only provider with both JIC certification for all evaluated measurement categories and Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation of its reported audience estimates, affirming Comscore’s leadership and innovation in the future of audience measurement.





“Receiving full JIC certification, particularly for our persons-based data, underscores Comscore’s commitment to setting a higher standard for media measurement,” said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore. “We are the only provider that marries big data with methodological rigor in a way that is recognized by both the MRC and the JIC. This signals to the industry that Comscore continues to lead the way in delivering scalable, accurate, and certified measurement solutions that our clients can trust.”





The Joint Industry Council is an important component of the media buying ecosystem as an organization made up of buyers and sellers that provide thought leadership throughout the industry. By making credible recommendations on the readiness of cross-platform currencies, JIC certification plays a critical role in helping advertisers and media owners identify reliable measurement providers through a unified, industry-led framework. Comscore’s participation in this process reflects its support for a more transparent and standardized measurement ecosystem.







