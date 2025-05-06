CompX International Inc Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - CompX International Inc (CIX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.1 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $3.7 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $40.3 million from $38.0 million last year.

CompX International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.1 Mln. vs. $3.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $40.3 Mln vs. $38.0 Mln last year.

