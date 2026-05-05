CompX International Inc Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - CompX International Inc (CIX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.9 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $5.1 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $40.6 million from $40.3 million last year.

CompX International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.9 Mln. vs. $5.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $40.6 Mln vs. $40.3 Mln last year.

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