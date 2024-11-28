Computime Group Reports Decline in Revenue and Profit

Computime Group Limited (HK:0320) has released an update.

Computime Group Limited reported a decrease in revenue and profit for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 2024. The company’s revenue fell to HK$1,811 million, down from HK$2,047 million in the same period last year, and its profit dropped to HK$27.5 million from HK$37.7 million. Despite the challenging market conditions, Computime remains focused on navigating the financial landscape effectively.

