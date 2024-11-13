News & Insights

Computershare Limited Secures Shareholder Confidence in 2024 AGM

November 13, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of the CEO’s FY25 LTI Grant, with significant majorities in favor. The results reflect confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

