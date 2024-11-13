Computershare Limited Secures Shareholder Confidence in 2024 AGM

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of the CEO’s FY25 LTI Grant, with significant majorities in favor. The results reflect confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CPU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.