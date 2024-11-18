News & Insights

Computershare Director Boosts Shareholdings Significantly

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Gerrard Bruce Schmid, a director at Computershare Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring 9,572 ordinary shares, bringing his total stake to 15,000 shares. The acquisition, valued at $291,417.63, was conducted via an on-market trade, reflecting a significant personal investment in the company. This move may signal Schmid’s confidence in Computershare’s future performance.

