Computershare Director Boosts Shareholdings Significantly

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Gerrard Bruce Schmid, a director at Computershare Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring 9,572 ordinary shares, bringing his total stake to 15,000 shares. The acquisition, valued at $291,417.63, was conducted via an on-market trade, reflecting a significant personal investment in the company. This move may signal Schmid’s confidence in Computershare’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:CPU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.