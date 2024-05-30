News & Insights

Computershare Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

May 30, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with 100,000 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 10,866,516 shares bought back to date. The latest update, part of a series of daily notifications, reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to reacquire its ordinary fully paid shares.

