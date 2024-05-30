Computershare Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with 100,000 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 10,866,516 shares bought back to date. The latest update, part of a series of daily notifications, reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to reacquire its ordinary fully paid shares.

For further insights into AU:CPU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.