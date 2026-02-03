Computershare (CMSQF) Price Target Increased by 14.57% to 28.06

The average one-year price target for Computershare (OTCPK:CMSQF) has been revised to $28.06 / share. This is an increase of 14.57% from the prior estimate of $24.49 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.69 to a high of $34.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.71% from the latest reported closing price of $17.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computershare. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 19.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSQF is 0.20%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.63% to 52,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,733K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,199K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSQF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,803K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSQF by 11.00% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 4,602K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSQF by 37.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,448K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSQF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSQF by 0.95% over the last quarter.

