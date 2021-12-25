Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Computer Task Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$11m ÷ (US$180m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Computer Task Group has an ROCE of 9.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Computer Task Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Computer Task Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Computer Task Group. The company has consistently earned 9.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 28% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Computer Task Group's ROCE

As we've seen above, Computer Task Group's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 119% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

