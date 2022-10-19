Computer Science vs. Computer Engineering: Which Should You Major In?

When choosing between a degree program in computer science or engineering, it’s important to understand how the disciplines and their respective fields differ.

Both trajectories can lead to well-paying job opportunities, and depending on your specialization and level of expertise, salaries can exceed six figures. Here, you’ll find a side-by-side comparison of computer science vs. computer engineering, including educational requirements and potential employment outcomes.

What is Computer Science?

Put simply, computer science is the study of computers. As a discipline, computer science solves problems using hardware, software, theory and algorithms. Given its broad scope, degrees in computer science can apply across many industries and lead to lucrative careers in software development, programming and engineering.

What is Computer Engineering?

Computer engineering focuses on building computing technology. The field’s scope encompasses the design, integration and maintenance of software, hardware and networks. These are managed by professionals like computer software engineers, computer hardware engineers and network engineers, to name a few.

What’s the Difference Between Computer Science and Computer Engineering Degrees?

At first glance, computer science and computer engineering can seem like similar degree paths. Both disciplines require an in-depth understanding of software and hardware programming, along with knowledge of various operating systems and networks and a critical eye for solutions using cutting-edge technology.

However, computer science and computer engineering degrees vary in significant ways. Computer science students learn to use technology as a tool for analysis and development. Computer engineering students learn how to design and build technology through hands-on experiences, both in and out of the classroom.

Computer Science Courses and Degrees

Computer science coursework tends to be broad and varied, covering topics like the following.

Software development and software engineering

Programming (including C++, Python and other coding languages)

Operating systems and computer networks

Web applications and graphics

Design thinking

At the undergraduate level, a computer science bachelor’s degree typically includes a set of core classes in the major. These courses cover basic computer organization, general mathematics, algorithms and programming. Computer science students may also select a concentration within their major such as networks and security or artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Students enrolled in a master’s or a Ph.D. program in computer science should expect advanced coursework in the areas listed above. They must also declare a concentration or an area of research expertise. Fortunately, many programs have fully online offerings, and others offer part-time enrollment options for prospective students who are employed.

Computer Engineering Courses and Degrees

With its emphasis on computer architecture, computer engineering degrees require specialized courses in the following topical areas:

Electrical circuitry

Physics and calculus

Cybersecurity and information security

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Project management

Computer engineering undergraduate degrees build learners’ technical skills. These degrees may include courses that are similar to those in computer science degree programs, such as seminars in programming and computer networks. Students are challenged to draw on critical thinking skills as they learn to address societal problems via computer technology.

Given the ever-growing need for digital security and automation in today’s world, concentrations in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are popular among students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering.

Master’s and Ph.D. programs in computer engineering offer theory-based coursework and emphasize hands-on application. Learners in these programs often complete thesis or research projects. For example, at Syracuse University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, graduate students may complete an original research project either independently or in conjunction with an employer.

Like computer science graduate learners, computer engineering students may have access to online enrollment options. They may also need to determine a concentration before pursuing a master’s or Ph.D.

Computer Science Careers

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the economy will add 682,800 new jobs to the computer and information technology sector from 2021 to 2031. This amounts to 15% growth for the field—much faster than the average projected growth of 5% for all jobs nationwide.

The field of computer science at large is booming and includes roles for developers, programmers, analysts, coders and managers, among other professionals.

Computer Scientist

Median Annual Salary: $131,490

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +21%

Job Description: Computer scientists create tools and technologies to solve computing problems. Employment varies based on industry, but opportunities exist in government work, academia and private organizations. Most employers prefer candidates for these roles to hold master’s degrees.

Information Security Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $102,600

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +35%

Job Description: This cybersecurity career offers an important, ongoing defense against hacking and security breaches. Information security analysts work to develop preventative solutions that protect the integrity of computer networks, systems and technologies. Entry-level employees should hold a bachelor’s degree at a minimum.

Software Developer

Median Annual Salary: $109,020

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +25%

Job Description: Software developers strategize to create computer applications, programs and operating systems. This role requires an overview of the design, test, review and troubleshooting stages to guarantee that programs are functional. Entry-level jobs for these professionals usually require a bachelor’s degree.

Computer Engineering Careers

In computer engineering, the BLS projects a roughly average rate of job growth over the next decade. In some cases, entry-level employment is more accessible for computer engineering than it is for computer science, with few jobs requiring master’s degrees to start. However, advanced education credentials can set computer engineering candidates apart and potentially boost their earning potential.

Computer Programmer

Median Annual Salary: $93,000

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -10%

Job Description: What is computer programming? Compared to software developers, who ideate and manage the development of applications and programs, computer programmers are primarily responsible for writing the code and scripts that make applications functional. A bachelor’s degree is usually required for entry-level computer programming jobs.

Computer Hardware Engineer

Median Annual Salary: $128,170

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +5%

Job Description: Tasked with testing and developing computer systems, computer hardware engineers can work with computer processors, circuit boards, memory and storage. They aim to make computers more efficient and work in a variety of industries including transportation, medicine and telecommunications. Entry-level professionals should have a bachelor’s degree.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $99,270

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +9%

Job Description: Computer systems analysts work at the intersection of business and engineering. They aim to improve computer systems by understanding an organization’s needs. This role requires research and engagement with business trends. Analysts often train others to use computing tools as well. Employers typically prefer entry-level employees to have bachelor’s degrees.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which pays more, computer science or computer engineering?

It depends on your title, but both career tracks have high earning potential. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for computer and information research scientists in 2021 was $131,490. Computer hardware engineers earned $128,170.

Where do computer engineers work?

Computer engineers work in many industries, building and troubleshooting technology to create real-time solutions. According to the BLS, computer engineers usually work in computer systems design; research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences; and the manufacturing of semiconductors and other electrical components.

What are the highest-paying jobs in computer engineering?

Computer hardware engineers earned a median salary of $128,170 as of 2021, and computer network architects earned $120,520.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.