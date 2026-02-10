Computer Modelling J Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Computer Modelling J (CMG.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$5.96 million, or C$0.07 per share. This compares with C$9.61 million, or C$0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Computer Modelling J reported adjusted earnings of C$7.07 million or C$0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to C$32.69 million from C$35.77 million last year.

Computer Modelling J earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.96 Mln. vs. C$9.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.07 vs. C$0.12 last year. -Revenue: C$32.69 Mln vs. C$35.77 Mln last year.

