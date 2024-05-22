News & Insights

Computer Modelling Group’s Impressive Year-End Growth

May 22, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Computer Modelling (TSE:CMG) has released an update.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. reports a robust year-end, with a 59% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $32.3 million and a 38% rise in net income to $7.2 million, largely due to its acquisition of BHV and growth in its core operations. Annual figures also impress with total revenue up by 47% to $108.7 million and net income climbing by 33% to $26.3 million, marking significant year-over-year financial growth.

