Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG) Price Target Decreased by 14.51% to 6.01

The average one-year price target for Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG) has been revised to $6.01 / share. This is a decrease of 14.51% from the prior estimate of $7.03 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.52% from the latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

Computer Modelling Group Maintains 0.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.99%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.80% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Modelling Group. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 32.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.07%, an increase of 30.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.84% to 5,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,851K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 9.57% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,841K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 411K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 23.71% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 396K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 10.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 318K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.