Computer Modelling Group collaborates with Nvidia for simulation solutions

Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA (NVDA) to further develop and optimize CMG subsurface simulation solutions for increased speed, performance, and energy efficiency. CMG is continuing the evolution of its simulation solutions to fully leverage the potential of NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, and the NVIDIA high-performance computing software stack, as well as the high-performance computing software development kit. By leveraging NVIDIA’s platform, CMG aims to unlock improvements to computational speed while maintaining the high degree of technical accuracy that the company is known for.

