News & Insights

Stocks

Computer Modelling Group collaborates with Nvidia for simulation solutions

November 04, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA (NVDA) to further develop and optimize CMG subsurface simulation solutions for increased speed, performance, and energy efficiency. CMG is continuing the evolution of its simulation solutions to fully leverage the potential of NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, and the NVIDIA high-performance computing software stack, as well as the high-performance computing software development kit. By leveraging NVIDIA’s platform, CMG aims to unlock improvements to computational speed while maintaining the high degree of technical accuracy that the company is known for.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.