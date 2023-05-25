Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Modelling Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMDXF is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 11,463K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Modelling Group is 5.86. The forecasts range from a low of 4.46 to a high of $7.73. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from its latest reported closing price of 4.93.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Modelling Group is 77MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 2,652K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMDXF by 17.85% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,173K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 595K shares. No change in the last quarter.

