Computer Modelling Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for Computer Modelling Group

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSX: CMG.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.81, changing hands as high as $4.85 per share. Computer Modelling Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.83 per share, with $6.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.85.

