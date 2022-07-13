Computacenter Plc Buys Business IT Source

(RTTNews) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) said it has acquired Business IT Source. The BITS team provides a high level of flexibility and customization to help customers manage the receipt and deployment of technology products. The existing BITS leadership team will run the business as a separate operating unit within Computacenter United States.

"BITS gives us a much stronger presence in the Midwest of the United States and brings some great people, customers and leadership to our business. The Buffalo Grove Integration Center will allow us to serve more of our Midwest regional customers locally over time," said Mike Norris, Computacenter CEO.

