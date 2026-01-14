Computacenter (LSE:CCC) Price Target Increased by 13.82% to 3,360.39

The average one-year price target for Computacenter (LSE:CCC) has been revised to 3,360.39 GBX / share. This is an increase of 13.82% from the prior estimate of 2,952.39 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,449.25 GBX to a high of 5,460.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from the latest reported closing price of 3,162.00 GBX / share.

Computacenter Maintains 2.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.23%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computacenter. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCC is 0.16%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 8,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,666K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 13.52% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 885K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 15.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 589K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 2.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 500K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 10.77% over the last quarter.

