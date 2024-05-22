News & Insights

Stocks

Compumedics Anticipates Record Revenues in FY24

May 22, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Compumedics Limited projects a record-breaking year with over $50 million in sales orders and at least $46 million in revenue for FY24, driven by robust sales in Australian sleep and neurodiagnostic sectors and significant growth in European markets. The company is also making headway in the U.S. with a 60% increase in sales orders and FDA approval for their Somfit product, while their MEG technology secures $14 million in new orders from China. Despite these successes, Compumedics may fall short of their $5 million EBITDA target due to ongoing investments and slower-than-expected resumption of China business.

For further insights into AU:CMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.