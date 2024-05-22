Compumedics Anticipates Record Revenues in FY24

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Compumedics Limited projects a record-breaking year with over $50 million in sales orders and at least $46 million in revenue for FY24, driven by robust sales in Australian sleep and neurodiagnostic sectors and significant growth in European markets. The company is also making headway in the U.S. with a 60% increase in sales orders and FDA approval for their Somfit product, while their MEG technology secures $14 million in new orders from China. Despite these successes, Compumedics may fall short of their $5 million EBITDA target due to ongoing investments and slower-than-expected resumption of China business.

