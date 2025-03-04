CompuGroup To Reduce Annual Dividend To Legal Minimum - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. (CMPUY.PK) stated that, according to the prepared consolidated financial statements, it generated revenues of approximately 1.154 billion euros in fiscal 2024 compared to approximately 1.188 billion euros, prior year. The organic revenue decreased by around two percent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by around 15 percent to approximately 224.6 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was approximately 1.27 euros compared to approximately 2.06 euros.

The general partner and the supervisory board of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA intend to propose to the annual general meeting that only the legally required minimum shall be paid out as dividend for fiscal 2024. This would result in a distribution of 0.05 euros per dividend bearing share.

