CompuGroup Medical And CVC Capital Partners Begin Delisting Process

May 08, 2025 — 09:52 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY.PK) or "CGM", a global provider of e-health solutions, and CVC Capital Partners said that they have initiated the process of the agreed delisting of CompuGroup Medical. Both the companies are convinced that CompuGroup Medical's long-term investment and growth strategy can be implemented more effectively under private ownership. CVC will launch an offer with a cash offer price of approximately EUR 22.00 per share.

The shareholders around the founding family Gotthardt, who control approximately 50.12% of all shares and voting rights in CompuGroup Medical, and CVC, who via the bidder hold approximately 24.27% of the share capital and voting rights in CompuGroup Medical, form a strong partnership. In the course of the public delisting offer, the shareholders around the founding Gotthardt family will not sell any of their shares.

The public delisting offer is expected to be published still in May 2025 and the acceptance period is also expected to commence in May 2025. The closing of the delisting transaction is expected within the first half of the 2025 financial year, and in any event before CGM's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 1 August 2025.

CompuGroup Medical and CVC first announced their strategic partnership and the planned subsequent delisting of CGM on December 9, 2024.

