News & Insights

Stocks

Comprehensive Healthcare Delays Annual Report

May 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc (TSE:CHS) has released an update.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. has announced a delay in submitting its annual financial statements and related documents for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, due to the audit process not commencing as audit fees remain unpaid. The company is in talks to raise additional capital but has yet to secure any commitments. Despite the delay, there are no insolvency proceedings or undisclosed material information about the company’s affairs.

For further insights into TSE:CHS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.