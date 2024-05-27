Comprehensive Healthcare Delays Annual Report

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc (TSE:CHS) has released an update.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. has announced a delay in submitting its annual financial statements and related documents for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, due to the audit process not commencing as audit fees remain unpaid. The company is in talks to raise additional capital but has yet to secure any commitments. Despite the delay, there are no insolvency proceedings or undisclosed material information about the company’s affairs.

