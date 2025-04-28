CompoSecure Partners with Baanx and MetaMask to Launch Revolutionary Metal Payment Card for Seamless Crypto Transactions

CompoSecure, Baanx, and MetaMask launch a metal payment card enabling direct crypto spending without intermediaries, scheduled for global release in Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CompoSecure, Inc. has announced the introduction of the MetaMask metal payment card in partnership with Baanx and MetaMask, set to launch worldwide in the second quarter of 2025. This innovative payment solution allows users to spend cryptocurrencies directly from their self-custody MetaMask wallets, eliminating the need for intermediaries and traditional banking. The card, which was previewed at ETHDenver, boasts features such as instant transaction processing via smart contracts, ensuring users retain control of their digital assets without the need for pre-loading or conversions. Backed by Mastercard's global network, the MetaMask Card aims to make everyday spending of crypto as seamless as using a standard debit card, addressing the challenges faced by crypto users in integrating digital currencies into daily transactions.

Potential Positives

The launch of the MetaMask metal payment card positions CompoSecure as a leader in the innovative, growing market of non-custodial neobanking solutions.

Collaboration with industry leaders Baanx and MetaMask expands CompoSecure's influence within the emerging crypto payment ecosystem.

The card's unique features, including instant transactions without the need for conversions or intermediaries, could attract a significant user base, driving demand for CompoSecure's technology.

Backed by Mastercard, the MetaMask Card enhances credibility and market reach for CompoSecure, leveraging Mastercard's global payment network for enhanced customer trust and acceptance.

Potential Negatives

Launch date in the second quarter of 2025 could potentially indicate a delay in the company's development or product availability relative to market expectations.



The competitive landscape for crypto payment cards is rapidly evolving, which may pose a risk to the adoption and success of the MetaMask metal payment card.



Partnerships with Baanx and MetaMask, while promising, may raise concerns regarding reliance on third-party collaborations for product success.

FAQ

What is the MetaMask metal payment card?

The MetaMask metal payment card is a new payment solution allowing users to spend crypto directly from their MetaMask wallets.

How does the MetaMask card work?

The card uses smart contracts to verify transactions on the blockchain in under five seconds, ensuring instant payments without conversions.

When will the MetaMask card launch?

The MetaMask metal payment card is set to launch worldwide in the second quarter of 2025.

Who developed the MetaMask metal payment card?

The card was developed by CompoSecure in collaboration with Baanx and MetaMask to enhance crypto spending.

What advantages does the MetaMask card offer users?

Users retain full control of their digital assets and can make instant payments without traditional banking intermediaries or hidden fees.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMPO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMPO Insider Trading Activity

$CMPO insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 124,478 shares for an estimated $1,874,474 .

. GREGOIRE MAES (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,308,243 .

. JOSEPH J DEANGELO purchased 45,045 shares for an estimated $500,900

AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $CMPO stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMPO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMPO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMPO forecast page.

$CMPO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMPO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $15.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Steve Moss from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $23.0 on 11/11/2024

Full Release



SOMERSET, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CompoSecure, Inc. (“CompoSecure”) (NASDAQ: CMPO)



, a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, in collaboration with Baanx and MetaMask, today announced the launch of the MetaMask metal payment card. The new cutting-edge payment solution bridges the gap between self-custody crypto and real-world spending. This metal card enables users to securely pay directly from their self-custody MetaMask wallets, eliminating the need for traditional banking intermediaries. MetaMask previewed the new card at ETHDenver last month, and is set to launch worldwide in the second quarter of 2025.





"The future of non-custodial neobanking is here,” said Simon Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at Baanx. “Our partnership with MetaMask and Mastercard will make spending crypto as easy as tap-to-pay. No conversions, no delays, no middlemen, just seamless, instant transactions. From inspiration to security technology, the team at CompoSecure made our dreams a reality, creating this beautifully designed metal payment card.”





Backed by Mastercard’s global payment network, the MetaMask Card transforms crypto into a seamless payment tool. The MetaMask card seamlessly bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 ecosystems like a traditional debit card, enabling users to purchase directly from their MetaMask wallet while retaining custody of their funds until the moment of the transaction. Whether grabbing coffee, booking a flight, or paying rent, crypto holders can now spend their digital assets instantly without conversions, delays, or hidden fees. The new metal payment card solves “the last mile” problem with a simple, secure, and direct way to spend directly from one of the world's leading self-custody wallet providers.





"For too long, crypto users have been locked out of everyday finance,” said Ale Machado, Product Manager at MetaMask. “The MetaMask Card changes that. It allows millions of users worldwide to finally bridge the gap between the blockchain and the real world without sacrificing control or security."





Unlike traditional crypto debit cards, the MetaMask Card doesn’t require users to pre-load funds or convert crypto into fiat before spending. Instead, a smart contract seamlessly verifies and authorizes transactions on the blockchain in under five seconds, ensuring instant payment processing. This non- custodial neo-banking model ensures users retain full control of their digital assets, avoiding the risks associated with centralized exchanges or third-party financial institutions. The card operates on the Linea network, secured by Ethereum, enabling fast and cost-effective transactions on a truly global scale.





“The MetaMask metal payment card isn’t just another crypto card, it’s a paradigm shift,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “As the financial landscape evolves, non-custodial neobanking is set to redefine global commerce. With billions of dollars in stablecoins already transacting across public blockchains, the MetaMask card represents the missing link that turns crypto from an investment into a true, everyday currency like cash, anywhere, anytime.”





The MetaMask Metal Payment Card is scheduled to launch globally in the second quarter of 2025. For more information or to join the waitlist, please visit the



MetaMask Portfolio



.







About





CompoSecure







Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit





www.CompoSecure.com





and





www.GetArculus.com



.









About





Baanx





($BXX)











Baanx





is a leading crypto payments and B2B2C digital asset services provider whose portfolio includes major crypto card programmes including





CL





Card





and 1inch Card. This full suite of services offers users full control over their assets. Using the CL Card, users are able to securely spend crypto assets globally with over 90 million merchants. By collaborating with those at the forefront of the emerging financial technology industry (such as Ledger, 1inch, and Mastercard) Baanx is able to elevate their customer experience through innovation.





Baanx.com Ltd is one of the first companies to receive approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), operating Fintech payment services which utilise an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license UK & EU/EEA and a Credit Broking License (UK). Join us in shaping the future of Trustless Banking as a Service (BaaS).





https://baanx.com/











About





Consensys











Consensys





is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the





MetaMask platform





,





Infura





,





Linea





,





Diligence





, and





Phosphor





, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit





https://consensys.io/





.





For CompoSecure: Anthony Piniella





Head of Communications





(917) 208-7724







apiniella@composecure.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30b168b4-ea3b-4418-ad16-5b3077d4c1f7





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.