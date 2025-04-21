CompoSecure Integrates Arculus Cold Storage Wallet with MoneyGram Access to Enhance Cash-to-Crypto Transactions

CompoSecure integrates Arculus Cold Storage Wallet with MoneyGram Access, allowing cash-to-USDC conversion and secure digital asset management.

Quiver AI Summary

CompoSecure, Inc. has announced the integration of its Arculus Cold Storage Wallet with MoneyGram Access, allowing users to easily convert cash to USDC at participating MoneyGram locations. This marks the first hardware wallet to work with MoneyGram, enabling seamless management of digital dollars on the Stellar blockchain. The integration is aimed at enhancing financial accessibility for unbanked individuals by facilitating cash-to-digital currency conversions and withdrawals in over 200 countries. Additionally, a grant from the Stellar Development Foundation aims to enable smart contract payments directly from self-custody wallets, allowing stablecoin holders to make purchases at any Visa or Mastercard terminal. CompoSecure emphasizes its commitment to secure financial solutions, making digital finance more accessible while giving users complete control over their assets.

Potential Positives

Integration of Arculus Cold Storage Wallet with MoneyGram Access enables users to easily convert cash into USDC, allowing for greater accessibility of digital currencies.

Arculus is the first hardware wallet to partner with MoneyGram, positioning CompoSecure as an innovator in bridging traditional finance and digital currencies.

The grant from the Stellar Development Foundation supports the development of smart contracts, enhancing the utility of stablecoins and expanding the capabilities of the Arculus wallet.

Potential Negatives

There is a lack of specific financial metrics or projections regarding the expected impact of the Arculus and MoneyGram integration on CompoSecure's revenues or market share, which could raise questions about the viability and growth potential of this initiative.



The announcement does not address potential regulatory challenges or compliance issues that may arise from integrating cryptocurrency services with traditional financial systems, which could pose risks for the company.



The press release focuses heavily on the partnership with MoneyGram and the capabilities of the Arculus Wallet, but does not mention how CompoSecure intends to differentiate itself from competitors in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency wallet space.

FAQ

What is Arculus Cold Storage Wallet?

Arculus Cold Storage Wallet is a hardware wallet that securely manages digital assets like cryptocurrencies.

How does MoneyGram Access integrate with Arculus?

The integration allows users to convert cash into USDC at MoneyGram locations and store it in the Arculus wallet.

What advantages does the Stellar blockchain offer?

Stellar enables fast, low-cost cross-border transactions and provides a platform for digital asset creation and exchange.

Who can benefit from this integration?

This integration primarily benefits unbanked individuals, enabling them to access digital currencies without traditional banking services.

How can users cash out their USDC?

Users can withdraw cash in local currency at over 440,000 MoneyGram locations worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SOMERSET, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CompoSecure, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced the integration of its Arculus Cold Storage Wallet with MoneyGram Access™, which enables users to add and withdraw USDC in cash at participating MoneyGram locations.





Arculus is the first hardware wallet to integrate with MoneyGram Access, enabling consumers to seamlessly convert physical cash into Circle USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain and securely manage their digital dollars in the self-custody Arculus Cold Storage Wallet. Additionally, Arculus announced a grant from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-proﬁt organization supporting the development and growth of the Stellar network, to enable payments over traditional payment card rails directly from self-custody crypto wallets via smart contracts.





“We are bringing efficient and alternative technologies to millions of unbanked individuals without ready access to traditional banking and providing them with security and flexibility,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at CompoSecure and Arculus. “This integration enables people to convert physical cash into digital dollars on the highly performant Stellar blockchain and store those digital dollars securely, giving them complete autonomy and control over their assets.”





Stellar’s architecture allows users to tokenize and trade virtually any form of value, including currencies from US dollars to euros, acting as a bridge between ﬁnancial systems and enabling global interoperability. Users can visit a participating MoneyGram location, convert cash into USDC on Stellar, and store it on the Arculus Cold Storage Wallet. MoneyGram Access in the Arculus Wallet also seamlessly facilitates cash out withdrawals in local currency in the more than 200 countries and territories where MoneyGram operates with over 440,000 retail locations.





“At MoneyGram, our vision is to create a world where everyone can thrive without ﬁnancial borders, creating a future of shared prosperity and opportunities,” said Jon Lira, Head of Partnerships & General Manager for MoneyGram Access. “With MoneyGram Access, we are breaking down barriers by making digital currencies more accessible to everyone—including the hundreds of millions globally who rely on cash. We’re thrilled to integrate with Arculus to expand access further.”





CompoSecure is further expanding stablecoin payments with a Stellar Development Foundation Grant, awarded to support the development of Soroban smart contracts necessary for DeFi Pay on Stellar that enable seamless payments over traditional payment card rails from self-custody wallets. This will allow people holding stablecoins on Stellar to pay at any point-of-sale terminal that accepts Visa or Mastercard.





“We are making digital ﬁnance accessible to everyone, and Arculus not only supports our mission but has the technology and security solution customers seek,” said Denelle Dixon, Chief Executive Oﬃcer at SDF.





Arculus is bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional commerce with a solution that allows stablecoin holders to directly spend their stablecoins with a simple card tap. This innovation ensures that users retain full control of their funds until the moment of purchase, reinforcing Arculus’ commitment to secure, user-friendly financial solutions.





“Arculus is making it possible to spend stablecoins with a simple tap just like any other payment card. This is the kind of utility that drives real-world adoption and demonstrates how everyday purchases can be made easy, accessible, and secure on Stellar,” added Dixon.







About





CompoSecure







Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, ﬁntechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their ﬁnancial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit





www.CompoSecure.com





and





www.GetArculus.com



.









About





MoneyGram







MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories, processing over $200 billion USD annually. MoneyGram spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong and high-performing corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for three consecutive years.







About





Stellar







The Stellar network is an open-source blockchain that connects global financial systems, enabling fast, low-cost cross-border transactions. Powered by the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), Stellar provides an efficient and secure platform for the creation, distribution, and exchange of digital assets, making global financial inclusion more accessible. Visit



stellar.org



for more information.





CompoSecure Contact Anthony Piniella





Head of Communications, CompoSecure (917) 208-7724









apiniella@composecure.com







