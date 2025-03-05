COMPOSECURE Earnings Results: $CMPO Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMPOSECURE ($CMPO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $100,860,000, missing estimates of $104,258,422 by $-3,398,422.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMPO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COMPOSECURE Insider Trading Activity

COMPOSECURE insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY PARTNERS IV, L.P. LLR sold 29,774,258 shares for an estimated $224,795,647

MICHELE LOGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,596,214 shares for an estimated $125,301,415 .

. THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN WILK (President and CEO) sold 618,014 shares for an estimated $4,666,005

ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 215,660 shares for an estimated $2,987,410 .

. GREGOIRE MAES (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,308,243 .

. AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COMPOSECURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of COMPOSECURE stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COMPOSECURE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.