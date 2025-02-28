CompoSecure Completes Spin-Off of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. as Separate Public Company

CompoSecure completed its spin-off of Resolute Holdings, each shareholder receiving shares based on their CompoSecure holdings.

CompoSecure, Inc. has successfully completed the spin-off of its subsidiary, Resolute Holdings Management, Inc., which became a separate public company as of February 28, 2025. Shareholders of CompoSecure received one share of Resolute Holdings common stock for every twelve shares they owned, with cash payments for any fractional shares. This distribution is considered a taxable gain for CompoSecure and treated as a taxable dividend for CompoSecure shareholders. Resolute Holdings will start trading under the ticker symbol "RHLD," while CompoSecure continues to trade under "CMPO." Goldman Sachs is the financial advisor for CompoSecure, and the new entity aims to manage alternative assets with a focus on long-term value creation.

Potential Positives

The successful completion of the spin-off of Resolute Holdings as a separate public company can enhance shareholder value by providing a distinct investment opportunity.

Each stockholder of CompoSecure received shares of Resolute Holdings, potentially increasing shareholder engagement and satisfaction with the spin-off process.

The active trading of Resolute Holdings on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RHLD" may improve market visibility and attract new investments for both companies.

Potential Negatives

The spin-off of Resolute Holdings may lead to a dilution of focus and resources for CompoSecure, potentially affecting its operational effectiveness in the short term.

The taxable gain from the spin-off is treated as a taxable dividend for shareholders, which could lead to dissatisfaction among investors regarding their tax liabilities.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and uncertainties, possibly causing apprehension among investors about future performance.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by CompoSecure?

CompoSecure announced the spin-off of its subsidiary, Resolute Holdings, into a separate public company effective February 28, 2025.

How will the spin-off affect CompoSecure shareholders?

Shareholders will receive one share of Resolute Holdings for every twelve shares of CompoSecure stock they held on the record date.

What will happen to the stock symbols for CompoSecure and Resolute Holdings?

CompoSecure will continue trading under the symbol “CMPO” while Resolute Holdings will trade under the symbol “RHLD” on Nasdaq.

Will the spin-off be taxable for CompoSecure shareholders?

Yes, the distribution of Resolute Holdings shares will result in a taxable gain and will be treated as a taxable dividend for shareholders.

Who are the advisors for the spin-off process?

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is the legal advisor for CompoSecure.

$CMPO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

$CMPO Insider Trading Activity

$CMPO insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY PARTNERS IV, L.P. LLR sold 29,774,258 shares for an estimated $224,795,647

MICHELE LOGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,596,214 shares for an estimated $125,301,415 .

. THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN WILK (President and CEO) sold 618,014 shares for an estimated $4,666,005

ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 227,450 shares for an estimated $3,126,747 .

. GREGOIRE MAES (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,308,243 .

. AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

$CMPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $CMPO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SOMERSET, N.J., and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CompoSecure, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CMPO) (“CompoSecure”), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced the completion of the spin-off of its subsidiary, Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (Nasdaq: RHLD) (“Resolute Holdings”), into a separate public company, effective 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 28, 2025.





Under the terms of the separation, each stockholder of record who held CompoSecure common stock as of the close of business on February 20, 2025, the record date for the distribution, received one share of Resolute Holdings common stock for every twelve shares of CompoSecure common stock held on the record date. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.





The distribution of shares in Resolute Holdings will give rise to a taxable gain to CompoSecure and will be treated as a taxable dividend to all existing CompoSecure shareholders for U.S. federal and applicable state and local tax purposes.





Resolute Holdings common stock will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RHLD.” CompoSecure common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CMPO.”





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to CompoSecure, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor.







About CompoSecure







Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintech’s and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit



www.CompoSecure.com



and



www.GetArculus.com



.







About Resolute Holdings







Resolute Holdings (Nasdaq: RHLD) is an alternative asset management platform led by David Cote and Tom Knott that provides operating management services including the oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at CompoSecure and other managed businesses in the future. Resolute Holdings brings a differentiated approach to long-term value creation through the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System, which will create value at both the underlying managed businesses and at Resolute Holdings. For additional information on Resolute Holdings, please refer to Resolute Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or please visit



www.resoluteholdings.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of CompoSecure and/or Resolute Holdings. Although CompoSecure and Resolute Holdings believe that its respective plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither CompoSecure nor Resolute Holdings can assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the spin-off of Resolute Holdings, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that important factors, including risks associated with the spin-off and the common stock of each of CompoSecure and Resolute Holdings, among others, could cause actual results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should also refer to “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by each of CompoSecure and Resolute Holdings. Neither CompoSecure nor Resolute Holdings undertakes any obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Resolute Holdings Contact







(212) 256-8405







info@resoluteholdings.com









Corporate Contact







Anthony Piniella





Head of Communications, CompoSecure





(917) 208-7724







apiniella@composecure.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







CMPO@elevate-ir.com





