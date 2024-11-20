News & Insights

Complete Solaria Inc. Faces Financial Risks from Convertible Notes Accounting Changes

November 20, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Complete Solaria Inc (CSLR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Complete Solaria Inc. faces potential risks stemming from the accounting treatment of its Convertible Senior Notes, which could negatively impact its financial statements. The implementation of ASU 2020-06 requires treating these notes as a single unit and using the ‘if-converted’ method for diluted earnings per share calculations. This method may decrease reported earnings per share if the company becomes profitable, and any change in accounting standards could further affect financial results. Additionally, reclassifying the notes as current liabilities could reduce working capital, even without actual conversions, thereby affecting the overall financial condition of the company.

The average CSLR stock price target is $6.00, implying 207.69% upside potential.

