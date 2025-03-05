Complete Solar Successfully Completes SunPower Integration and Confirms Positive Operating Income Guidance for Q1 2025

Complete Solar announces successful SunPower integration, positive Q1 profit guidance, and investment meetings at Cantor Global Technology Conference.

Quiver AI Summary

Complete Solar, Inc. has successfully integrated assets from SunPower and is set to present at the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 11, 2025. Founder Will Anderson, CFO Dan Foley, and VP of Investor Relations Sioban Hickie will engage in one-on-one meetings with investors to discuss the company's achievements in cost reduction and its positive outlook for operating income in Q1 2025. Complete Solar has established itself as a leading residential solar services provider in North America, offering a digital platform and installation services to assist customers in transitioning to energy-efficient solutions. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding financial performance and encourages readers to consider potential risks.

Potential Positives

Successful integration of SunPower assets positions Complete Solar as a leading residential solar service provider in North America.

Management has reconfirmed positive operating income profit guidance for the first quarter of 2025, showing confidence in financial performance.

Participation in the Cantor Global Technology Conference provides an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Emphasis on cost reduction achievements highlights the company's operational efficiency and commitment to improving profitability.

Potential Negatives

The integration of SunPower, while described as successful, may suggest underlying challenges that necessitated the integration, potentially raising concerns about previous operational effectiveness.

The reliance on forward-looking statements regarding achieving operating income profit in Q1 2025 indicates uncertainty, which may undermine investor confidence due to the risks mentioned in the release.

The exclusivity of the investor meeting only to Cantor clients may limit broader investor engagement, potentially alienating other stakeholders interested in the company's performance.

FAQ

What is Complete Solar's recent announcement?

Complete Solar announced successful completion of SunPower integration and confirmed positive operating income guidance for Q1 2025.

When is Complete Solar presenting at the Cantor Global Technology Conference?

Complete Solar will present at the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 11, 2025, in New York.

Who will represent Complete Solar at the conference?

Will Anderson, Dan Foley, and Sioban Hickie will represent Complete Solar during the conference and investor meetings.

What services does Complete Solar offer after acquiring SunPower?

Complete Solar provides residential solar services, including digital platform support and installation for energy-efficient lifestyles.

How can I find more information about Complete Solar?

More information about Complete Solar can be found on their official website at www.completesolar.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSLR Insider Trading Activity

$CSLR insiders have traded $CSLR stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP INC. CARLYLE has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,908,913 shares for an estimated $6,397,087 .

. SOLIS HOLDINGS, L.L.C. CRSEF has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,908,913 shares for an estimated $6,397,087.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CSLR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Integration of SunPower Successfully Complete









Management to Reconfirm Positive Operating Income Profit Guidance for Q1







OREM, Utah, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Complete Solaria, Inc.



d/b/a Complete Solar (“Complete Solar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, announced it will be presenting at the Cantor Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, March 11



th



, 2025 in New York. Complete Solar’s Founder and Board member, Will Anderson, as well as its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Foley, and VP of Investor Relations, Sioban Hickie, will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors. This event is only available to Cantor clients.





“We look forward to meeting with investors in person to discuss our successful integration of SunPower and achievements in cost reduction,” said Will Anderson, Founder and Director, Complete Solar. “The company is executing on plan, and we are excited to share our progress with investors as we remain confident in our ability to achieve operating income profit in the first quarter of 2025. We are a true bright spot in the solar industry.”







About Complete Solar







With its recent acquisition of SunPower assets, Complete Solar has become a leading residential solar services provider in North America. Complete Solar’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit



www.completesolar.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our expectations regarding our Q1’25 financial performance, including with respect to our expectations as to when we achieve breakeven operating income. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, changes in the applicable competitive or regulatory landscapes, the ability to implement business plans and forecasts, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 1, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Complete Solar assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Company Contact:







Sioban Hickie





VP Investor Relations





Shickie@completesolar.com





(801) 477-5847





Source: Complete Solar, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.