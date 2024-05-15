Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Salesforce And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Salesforce Background

Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Salesforce Inc 65.90 4.50 7.81 2.46% $2.75 $7.14 10.77% SAP SE 87.20 4.77 6.54 -1.92% $-0.42 $5.76 8.06% Adobe Inc 45.46 13.79 10.93 3.88% $1.21 $4.59 11.32% Intuit Inc 64.91 10.52 11.93 2.08% $0.6 $2.53 11.34% Synopsys Inc 61.77 12.80 14.17 7.01% $0.53 $1.32 21.15% Cadence Design Systems Inc 73.78 21.61 18.96 7.1% $0.36 $0.88 -1.23% Workday Inc 47.39 8.10 9.02 16.16% $0.24 $1.46 16.75% Roper Technologies Inc 38.24 3.13 8.77 2.17% $0.73 $1.18 14.36% Palantir Technologies Inc 178.67 12.65 21.53 2.91% $0.09 $0.52 20.78% Autodesk Inc 51.51 24.89 8.48 16.9% $0.35 $1.34 3.89% Datadog Inc 343.38 17.73 18.59 2.02% $0.06 $0.5 26.89% Ansys Inc 65.43 5.26 12.80 5.29% $0.09 $0.4 15.99% AppLovin Corp 50.27 36.11 8.20 23.28% $0.45 $0.76 47.9% PTC Inc 75.54 7.35 9.67 3.98% $0.21 $0.49 11.23% Tyler Technologies Inc 109.94 6.81 10.44 1.82% $0.11 $0.22 8.58% Zoom Video Communications Inc 30.69 2.46 4.33 3.87% $0.2 $0.87 2.56% Bentley Systems Inc 51.38 17.86 14.77 7.74% $0.12 $0.28 7.43% NICE Ltd 43.84 4.23 6.24 2.49% $0.19 $0.42 9.61% Dynatrace Inc 70.35 7.18 10.12 2.3% $0.05 $0.3 22.74% Manhattan Associates Inc 70.80 55.67 14.08 20.78% $0.06 $0.14 15.18% Average 82.13 14.36 11.56 6.83% $0.28 $1.26 14.45%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By carefully studying Salesforce, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 65.9, which is 0.8x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 4.5, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.31x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 7.81, which is 0.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.46% that is 4.37% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.75 Billion, which is 9.82x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $7.14 Billion, which indicates 5.67x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.77% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 14.45%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Salesforce stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Salesforce demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Salesforce, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels are positive indicators of strong financial performance. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.