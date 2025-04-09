Competitor Analysis: Evaluating NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 32.76 29.62 18.30 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 72.24 10.51 13.79 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 20.74 5.67 8.41 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 13.45 5.13 3.46 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Texas Instruments Inc 28.08 7.86 8.58 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 78.21 2.21 4.97 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 112.92 14.09 24.65 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 53.06 2.35 8.87 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 15.68 1.51 2.36 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 12.44 6.93 10.07 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 62 3.15 4.03 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 17.10 1.67 0.91 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% STMicroelectronics NV 10.71 0.91 1.26 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% United Microelectronics Corp 10.86 1.35 2.21 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 8.80 1.53 1.95 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.02 1.62 3.08 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 15.14 1.18 1.97 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1177.33 9.70 19.02 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 86.14 7.34 10.29 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 22.92 3.13 7.84 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 181.43 1.40 1.29 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 100.46 4.46 6.95 6.39% $34.03 $29.61 12.35%

Through a meticulous analysis of NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.76 is lower than the industry average by 0.33x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 29.62 which exceeds the industry average by 6.64x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 18.3 , which is 2.63x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.76x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.35%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong performance in capturing market share.

