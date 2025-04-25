Competitor Analysis: Evaluating NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 36.20 32.74 20.23 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 87.11 12.68 16.63 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.88 6.06 4.08 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 94.47 2.67 6 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 30.71 8.98 9.28 7.08% $1.92 $2.31 1.55% ARM Holdings PLC 147.38 18.39 32.17 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 62.37 2.76 10.43 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 18.52 1.78 2.79 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.87 8.84 12.85 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 82.67 4.20 5.38 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 14.06 1.19 1.65 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.61 1.92 1.04 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 12.08 1.45 2.37 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.01 1.92 2.44 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 11.35 1.83 3.49 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 18.92 1.48 2.46 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1413 11.64 22.83 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 111.57 9.50 13.33 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 26.98 3.68 9.23 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 226.82 1.75 1.61 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 127.39 5.41 8.42 6.24% $4.14 $3.94 11.45%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.2 , which is 0.28x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 32.74 relative to the industry average by 6.05x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 20.23 , surpassing the industry average by 2.4x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% , which is 24.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.24x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.29x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 11.45%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. NVIDIA's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

