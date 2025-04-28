Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.58 9.62 11.18 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 32.51 23.21 7.09 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 128.26 19.30 17.21 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 101.12 18.59 14.80 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 45.04 52.40 13.19 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 24.76 7.24 4.06 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 441.94 13.50 14.78 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.06 2.91 5.60 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 43.56 25.30 7.93 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 27.26 9.66 7.79 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 46.54 5.89 3.26 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 18.63 15.60 1.21 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 60.16 86.92 1.80 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 83.15 23.38 8.23 7.83% $0.71 $1.47 13.42%

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.58 is lower than the industry average by 0.38x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.62 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.41x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.18 , surpassing the industry average by 1.36x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.34% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 51.82x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 32.54x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.42%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive top-line performance in the future.

